College Basketball Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at PURDUE 12½ Saint Peter’s at KANSAS 7½ Providence at UCLA 2 North Carolina…

Listen now to WTOP News

College Basketball Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at PURDUE 12½ Saint Peter’s at KANSAS 7½ Providence at UCLA 2 North Carolina at MIAMI 2½ Iowa State NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 2½ (218) Washington Utah 3½ (233) at CHARLOTTE at ATLANTA 2 (220) Golden State at MIAMI 5½ (OFF) New York at MINNESOTA 2 (228) Dallas Houston 2½ (OFF) at PORTLAND Philadelphia 5½ (OFF) at LA CLIPPERS NHL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Washington -210 at BUFFALO +172 Pittsburgh -125 at N.Y RANGERS +104 at WINNIPEG -205 Columbus +168 at CALGARY -465 Arizona +350 at COLORADO -410 Philadelphia +315

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.