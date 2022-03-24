RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Biden promises new Ukraine aid | Md. teacher helps family that fled Ukraine | Hopes of returning wane | Zelenskyy urges NATO donations
The Associated Press

March 24, 2022, 5:40 PM

College Basketball
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at PURDUE 12½ Saint Peter’s
at KANSAS Providence
at UCLA 2 North Carolina
at MIAMI Iowa State
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DETROIT (218) Washington
Utah (233) at CHARLOTTE
at ATLANTA 2 (220) Golden State
at MIAMI (OFF) New York
at MINNESOTA 2 (228) Dallas
Houston (OFF) at PORTLAND
Philadelphia (OFF) at LA CLIPPERS
NHL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Washington -210 at BUFFALO +172
Pittsburgh -125 at N.Y RANGERS +104
at WINNIPEG -205 Columbus +168
at CALGARY -465 Arizona +350
at COLORADO -410 Philadelphia +315

