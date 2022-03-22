RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb | Ukraine war imperils wheat | Md. donates ventilators | How to help
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

March 22, 2022, 7:10 PM

College Basketball
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at TEXAS A&M Wake Forest
at BYU Washington State
at FRESNO STATE 13 Youngstown State
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at CHARLOTTE 7 (OFF) New York
at INDIANA 6 (OFF) Sacramento
Atlanta 6 (OFF) at DETROIT
at MEMPHIS 2 (OFF) Brooklyn
at MIAMI (OFF) Golden State
at BOSTON (OFF) Utah
at MINNESOTA (OFF) Phoenix
Orlando 1 (219½) at OKLAHOMA CITY
at DALLAS (226) Houston
San Antonio (233½) at PORTLAND
Philadelphia 7 (OFF) at LA LAKERS
NHL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at TORONTO OFF New Jersey OFF
Pittsburgh -210 at BUFFALO +172
at COLORADO -260 Vancouver +210
at ANAHEIM -120 Chicago +100

