College Basketball Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at TEXAS A&M 2½ Wake Forest at BYU 3½ Washington State at FRESNO STATE 13 Youngstown State NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CHARLOTTE 7 (OFF) New York at INDIANA 6 (OFF) Sacramento Atlanta 6 (OFF) at DETROIT at MEMPHIS 2 (OFF) Brooklyn at MIAMI 8½ (OFF) Golden State at BOSTON 6½ (OFF) Utah at MINNESOTA 1½ (OFF) Phoenix Orlando 1 (219½) at OKLAHOMA CITY at DALLAS 8½ (226) Houston San Antonio 6½ (233½) at PORTLAND Philadelphia 7 (OFF) at LA LAKERS NHL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at TORONTO OFF New Jersey OFF Pittsburgh -210 at BUFFALO +172 at COLORADO -260 Vancouver +210 at ANAHEIM -120 Chicago +100

