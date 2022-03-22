|College Basketball
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at TEXAS A&M
|2½
|Wake
|Forest
|at BYU
|3½
|Washington
|State
|at FRESNO STATE
|13
|Youngstown
|State
|NBA
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CHARLOTTE
|7
|(OFF)
|New
|York
|at INDIANA
|6
|(OFF)
|Sacramento
|Atlanta
|6
|(OFF)
|at
|DETROIT
|at MEMPHIS
|2
|(OFF)
|Brooklyn
|at MIAMI
|8½
|(OFF)
|Golden
|State
|at BOSTON
|6½
|(OFF)
|Utah
|at MINNESOTA
|1½
|(OFF)
|Phoenix
|Orlando
|1
|(219½)
|at
|OKLAHOMA
|CITY
|at DALLAS
|8½
|(226)
|Houston
|San Antonio
|6½
|(233½)
|at
|PORTLAND
|Philadelphia
|7
|(OFF)
|at
|LA
|LAKERS
|NHL
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|New
|Jersey
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|-210
|at
|BUFFALO
|+172
|at COLORADO
|-260
|Vancouver
|+210
|at ANAHEIM
|-120
|Chicago
|+100
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
