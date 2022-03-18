College Basketball Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at TEXAS A&M 4½ Oregon at BAYLOR 5½ North Carolina at KANSAS 12 Creighton…

College Basketball Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at TEXAS A&M 4½ Oregon at BAYLOR 5½ North Carolina at KANSAS 12 Creighton at WAKE FOREST 5½ VCU at TENNESSEE 5½ Michigan at PROVIDENCE 2½ Richmond at UCLA 3 Saint Mary’s (CA) at MURRAY STATE 9 Saint Peter’s at ARKANSAS 6½ New Mexico State at BYU 5½ Northern Iowa at GONZAGA 10 Memphis NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Milwaukee 2½ (242½) at MINNESOTA Dallas 1 (225½) at CHARLOTTE at WASHINGTON 1½ (230½) LA Lakers at CLEVELAND 8½ (216) Detroit NHL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at MINNESOTA -250 Chicago +210 at N.Y ISLANDERS -115 Dallas -105 at EDMONTON -220 New Jersey +180 at LAS VEGAS -140 Los Angeles +120 Pittsburgh -250 at ARIZONA +210 St. Louis -170 at COLUMBUS +150 Toronto -125 at NASHVILLE +105 at MONTREAL -140 Ottawa +120 at TAMPA BAY -200 N.Y Rangers +165 Calgary -140 at VANCOUVER +120 at SEATTLE -115 Detroit +105

