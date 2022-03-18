RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Putin at big rally | Aid agencies rush in supplies | Pope's thoughts on war | How to help
The Associated Press

March 18, 2022, 6:48 PM

College Basketball
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at TEXAS A&M Oregon
at BAYLOR North Carolina
at KANSAS 12 Creighton
at WAKE FOREST VCU
at TENNESSEE Michigan
at PROVIDENCE Richmond
at UCLA 3 Saint Mary’s (CA)
at MURRAY STATE 9 Saint Peter’s
at ARKANSAS New Mexico State
at BYU Northern Iowa
at GONZAGA 10 Memphis
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Milwaukee (242½) at MINNESOTA
Dallas 1 (225½) at CHARLOTTE
at WASHINGTON (230½) LA Lakers
at CLEVELAND (216) Detroit
NHL
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at MINNESOTA -250 Chicago +210
at N.Y ISLANDERS -115 Dallas -105
at EDMONTON -220 New Jersey +180
at LAS VEGAS -140 Los Angeles +120
Pittsburgh -250 at ARIZONA +210
St. Louis -170 at COLUMBUS +150
Toronto -125 at NASHVILLE +105
at MONTREAL -140 Ottawa +120
at TAMPA BAY -200 N.Y Rangers +165
Calgary -140 at VANCOUVER +120
at SEATTLE -115 Detroit +105

