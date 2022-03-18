|College Basketball
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at TEXAS A&M
|4½
|Oregon
|at BAYLOR
|5½
|North
|Carolina
|at KANSAS
|12
|Creighton
|at WAKE FOREST
|5½
|VCU
|at TENNESSEE
|5½
|Michigan
|at PROVIDENCE
|2½
|Richmond
|at UCLA
|3
|Saint
|Mary’s
|(CA)
|at MURRAY STATE
|9
|Saint
|Peter’s
|at ARKANSAS
|6½
|New
|Mexico
|State
|at BYU
|5½
|Northern
|Iowa
|at GONZAGA
|10
|Memphis
|NBA
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Milwaukee
|2½
|(242½)
|at
|MINNESOTA
|Dallas
|1
|(225½)
|at
|CHARLOTTE
|at WASHINGTON
|1½
|(230½)
|LA
|Lakers
|at CLEVELAND
|8½
|(216)
|Detroit
|NHL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at MINNESOTA
|-250
|Chicago
|+210
|at N.Y ISLANDERS
|-115
|Dallas
|-105
|at EDMONTON
|-220
|New
|Jersey
|+180
|at LAS VEGAS
|-140
|Los
|Angeles
|+120
|Pittsburgh
|-250
|at
|ARIZONA
|+210
|St. Louis
|-170
|at
|COLUMBUS
|+150
|Toronto
|-125
|at
|NASHVILLE
|+105
|at MONTREAL
|-140
|Ottawa
|+120
|at TAMPA BAY
|-200
|N.Y
|Rangers
|+165
|Calgary
|-140
|at
|VANCOUVER
|+120
|at SEATTLE
|-115
|Detroit
|+105
