College Basketball Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at TEXAS A&M 4½ Oregon at BAYLOR 5½ North Carolina at KANSAS 12 Creighton at WAKE FOREST 5½ VCU at TENNESSEE 5½ Michigan at PROVIDENCE 2½ Richmond at UCLA 3 Saint Mary’s (CA) at MURRAY STATE 9 Saint Peter’s at ARKANSAS 6½ New Mexico State at BYU 5½ Northern Iowa at GONZAGA 10 Memphis NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Milwaukee 2½ (242½) at MINNESOTA Dallas 1 (225½) at CHARLOTTE at WASHINGTON 1½ (230½) LA Lakers at CLEVELAND 8½ (216) Detroit NHL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at MINNESOTA OFF Chicago OFF at N.Y ISLANDERS OFF Dallas OFF at EDMONTON OFF New Jersey OFF at LAS VEGAS OFF Los Angeles OFF at ARIZONA OFF Pittsburgh OFF at COLUMBUS OFF St. Louis OFF at NASHVILLE OFF Toronto OFF at MONTREAL OFF Ottawa OFF at TAMPA BAY OFF N.Y Rangers OFF at VANCOUVER OFF Calgary OFF at SEATTLE OFF Detroit OFF

