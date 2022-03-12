|College Basketball
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at PRINCETON
|3
|Yale
|at TENNESSEE
|6½
|Texas
|A&M
|at DAVIDSON
|4
|Richmond
|at HOUSTON
|4½
|Memphis
|at PURDUE
|2
|Iowa
|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BROOKLYN
|6
|(224½)
|New
|York
|LA Clippers
|5
|(218½)
|at
|DETROIT
|at BOSTON
|5½
|(217)
|Dallas
|Philadelphia
|13
|(223)
|at
|ORLANDO
|Memphis
|13
|(230)
|at
|OKLAHOMA
|CITY
|at NEW ORLEANS
|5½
|(228)
|Houston
|at ATLANTA
|11
|(236½)
|Indiana
|at PHOENIX
|8½
|(228½)
|LA
|Lakers
|NHL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at PITTSBURGH
|OFF
|Carolina
|OFF
|at BUFFALO
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at ST. LOUIS
|OFF
|Winnipeg
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|Nashville
|OFF
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|Montreal
|OFF
|at COLUMBUS
|OFF
|Las
|Vegas
|OFF
|at N.Y ISLANDERS
|OFF
|Anaheim
|OFF
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|Calgary
|OFF
|at LOS ANGELES
|OFF
|Florida
|OFF
|at VANCOUVER
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
