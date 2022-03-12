RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russians push toward Kyiv | More US troops deploy overseas in wake of Ukraine invasion | US slashes Russia trade status | How to support Ukraine
Home » College Basketball » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

March 12, 2022, 6:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
College Basketball
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at PRINCETON 3 Yale
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BROOKLYN (224½) New York
LA Clippers 5 (218) at DETROIT
at BOSTON (217) Dallas
Philadelphia 13 (223) at ORLANDO
Memphis 12½ (230) at OKLAHOMA CITY
at NEW ORLEANS (228) Houston
at ATLANTA 11 (236½) Indiana
at PHOENIX (227) LA Lakers
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at PITTSBURGH OFF Carolina OFF
at BUFFALO OFF Toronto OFF
at MINNESOTA OFF Nashville OFF
at PHILADELPHIA OFF Montreal OFF
at COLUMBUS OFF Las Vegas OFF
at ST. LOUIS OFF Winnipeg OFF
at N.Y ISLANDERS OFF Anaheim OFF
at COLORADO OFF Calgary OFF
at VANCOUVER OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at LOS ANGELES OFF Florida OFF

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA’s digital transformation is the new CIO’s ‘North Star’ goal

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

USPS, GSA expand PIV card services to post offices outside DC area this summer

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up