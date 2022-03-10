|College Basketball
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at ILLINOIS
|4
|Indiana
|at DAVIDSON
|11½
|Fordham
|at AUBURN
|9
|Texas
|A&M
|at HOUSTON
|12
|Cincinnati
|Iowa
|7
|at
|RUTGERS
|Saint Louis
|2
|at
|SAINT
|BONAVENTURE
|at ARKANSAS
|1½
|LSU
|Tulane
|1
|at
|TEMPLE
|at TOLEDO
|5½
|Akron
|at PROVIDENCE
|3½
|Creighton
|at KANSAS
|8
|TCU
|at DUKE
|9
|Miami
|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Minnesota
|7
|(233)
|at
|ORLANDO
|at BOSTON
|14
|(216)
|Detroit
|at ATLANTA
|6
|(228½)
|LA
|Clippers
|at MIAMI
|5½
|(209½)
|Cleveland
|Charlotte
|1
|(229½)
|at
|NEW
|ORLEANS
|Dallas
|11
|(225½)
|at
|HOUSTON
|at MEMPHIS
|9½
|(231)
|New
|York
|Utah
|7
|(230½)
|at
|SAN
|ANTONIO
|at PHOENIX
|6
|(221)
|Toronto
|at LA LAKERS
|4½
|(228)
|Washington
|NHL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at COLUMBUS
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|at PITTSBURGH
|OFF
|Las
|Vegas
|OFF
|at N.Y ISLANDERS
|OFF
|Winnipeg
|OFF
|at VANCOUVER
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
