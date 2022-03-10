RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 8:13 PM

College Basketball
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at ILLINOIS 4 Indiana
at DAVIDSON 11½ Fordham
at AUBURN 9 Texas A&M
at HOUSTON 12 Cincinnati
Iowa 7 at RUTGERS
Saint Louis 2 at SAINT BONAVENTURE
at ARKANSAS LSU
Tulane 1 at TEMPLE
at TOLEDO Akron
at PROVIDENCE Creighton
at KANSAS 8 TCU
at DUKE 9 Miami
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Minnesota 7 (233) at ORLANDO
at BOSTON 14 (216) Detroit
at ATLANTA 6 (228½) LA Clippers
at MIAMI (209½) Cleveland
Charlotte 1 (229½) at NEW ORLEANS
Dallas 11 (225½) at HOUSTON
at MEMPHIS (231) New York
Utah 7 (230½) at SAN ANTONIO
at PHOENIX 6 (221) Toronto
at LA LAKERS (228) Washington
NHL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at COLUMBUS OFF Minnesota OFF
at PITTSBURGH OFF Las Vegas OFF
at N.Y ISLANDERS OFF Winnipeg OFF
at VANCOUVER OFF Washington OFF

