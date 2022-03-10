College Basketball Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at ILLINOIS 4 Indiana at DAVIDSON 11½ Fordham at AUBURN 9 Texas A&M at…

Listen now to WTOP News

College Basketball Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at ILLINOIS 4 Indiana at DAVIDSON 11½ Fordham at AUBURN 9 Texas A&M at HOUSTON 12 Cincinnati Iowa 7 at RUTGERS Saint Louis 2 at SAINT BONAVENTURE at ARKANSAS 1½ LSU Tulane 1 at TEMPLE at TOLEDO 5½ Akron at PROVIDENCE 3½ Creighton at KANSAS 8 TCU at DUKE 9 Miami NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Minnesota 7 (233) at ORLANDO at BOSTON 14 (216) Detroit at ATLANTA 6 (228½) LA Clippers at MIAMI 5½ (209½) Cleveland Charlotte 1 (229½) at NEW ORLEANS Dallas 11 (225½) at HOUSTON at MEMPHIS 9½ (231) New York Utah 7 (230½) at SAN ANTONIO at PHOENIX 6 (221) Toronto at LA LAKERS 4½ (228) Washington NHL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at COLUMBUS OFF Minnesota OFF at PITTSBURGH OFF Las Vegas OFF at N.Y ISLANDERS OFF Winnipeg OFF at VANCOUVER OFF Washington OFF

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.