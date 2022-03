College Basketball Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at SACRAMENTO STATE 1½ Idaho at FLORIDA STATE 1 Syracuse Saint Joseph’s (PA) 1½…

College Basketball Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at SACRAMENTO STATE 1½ Idaho at FLORIDA STATE 1 Syracuse Saint Joseph’s (PA) 1½ at LA SALLE at PORTLAND STATE 4½ Idaho State at NEVADA 4½ New Mexico at TEXAS SOUTHERN 4 Jackson State at ARIZONA STATE 4 Stanford at RHODE ISLAND 9 Duquesne at EASTERN WASHINGTON 7½ Northern Arizona at XAVIER 5½ Butler at UTAH STATE 13½ Air Force at OREGON 9 Oregon State at HOUSTON BAPTIST 3½ Incarnate Word Ole Miss 3½ at MISSOURI at NORFOLK STATE 16½ Delaware State at NORTHWESTERN 4½ Nebraska at CHARLOTTE 2½ Rice at KANSAS STATE 1 West Virginia at FRESNO STATE 13½ San Jose State at UMBC 3½ Hartford at VERMONT 19½ Binghamton at SAINT JOHN’S (NY) 5 DePaul at COLGATE 6½ Navy at PENN STATE 3½ Minnesota at VANDERBILT 9 Georgia at HOWARD 6 Coppin State McNeese 1½ at NORTHWESTERN STATE at UTEP 1½ Old Dominion at WASHINGTON STATE 8 Cal at SETON HALL 10 Georgetown at ALCORN STATE 1 Prairie View A&M at WASHINGTON 1 Utah NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Chicago 6½ (OFF) at DETROIT Boston 6½ (226½) at CHARLOTTE at MIAMI 8½ (OFF) Phoenix at MILWAUKEE 5½ (236½) Atlanta LA Lakers 3½ (OFF) at HOUSTON at MINNESOTA 13½ (OFF) Oklahoma City at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Orlando at DALLAS 7½ (OFF) New York at SAN ANTONIO 1½ (OFF) Toronto Denver 3 (OFF) at SACRAMENTO at UTAH 19½ (OFF) Portland at LA CLIPPERS 4½ (219½) Washington NHL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at EDMONTON -129 Washington +108 at VANCOUVER OFF Montreal OFF

