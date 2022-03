College Basketball Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Boston College 1½ at PITTSBURGH at CLEMSON 5½ NC State at BELLARMINE 2½ Jacksonville…

College Basketball Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Boston College 1½ at PITTSBURGH at CLEMSON 5½ NC State at BELLARMINE 2½ Jacksonville Rider 1½ at MANHATTAN at LOUISVILLE 1½ Georgia Tech at BRYANT 3 Wagner Marshall 3 at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL at FAIRFIELD 2½ Canisius at UTSA 2½ Southern Miss at CAL BAPTIST 6½ UT Rio Grande Valley CSU Bakersfield 4½ at CSU NORTHRIDGE at MARIST 2½ Quinnipiac at UC DAVIS 5½ Cal Poly at UTAH VALLEY 13½ Chicago State NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Phoenix 7½ (224½) at ORLANDO Cleveland 4½ (222½) at INDIANA Brooklyn 1½ (241½) at CHARLOTTE at MEMPHIS 5 (232) New Orleans Milwaukee 14 (230½) at OKLAHOMA CITY at GOLDEN STATE 7 (219) LA Clippers NHL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Las Vegas -152 at PHILADELPHIA +126 Colorado -220 at NEW JERSEY +180 at PITTSBURGH -120 Florida +100 at DETROIT -152 Arizona +126 at TORONTO -255 Seattle +205 Tampa Bay -171 at WINNIPEG +144 at NASHVILLE OFF Dallas OFF at MINNESOTA -137 N.Y Rangers +114 at ST. LOUIS -295 Ottawa +237 at CHICAGO -122 Anaheim +102 at CALGARY -142 Washington +118

