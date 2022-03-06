RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | People flee cities | What happens if US bans Russian oil? | Shell to stop buying Russian oil | Key things to know
The Associated Press

March 6, 2022, 7:05 PM

College Basketball
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at CLEVELAND STATE 1 Wright State
at GONZAGA 12 San Francisco
Northern Kentucky 2 at PURDUE FORT WAYNE
at SAINT MARY’S (CA) 5 Santa Clara
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA (229½) Chicago
Atlanta (227½) at DETROIT
at MIAMI 15½ (OFF) Houston
at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Portland
at SAN ANTONIO (234½) LA Lakers
at DALLAS OFF (OFF) Utah
at DENVER OFF (OFF) Golden State
at SACRAMENTO (229½) New York
NHL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Toronto -225 at COLUMBUS +184
at BOSTON -184 Los Angeles +152
Florida -245 at BUFFALO +198
Colorado -210 at N.Y ISLANDERS+172
at CALGARY -194 Edmonton +160

