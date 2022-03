College Basketball Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Virginia 3 at LOUISVILLE Villanova 8½ at BUTLER at TENNESSEE 6 Arkansas at GEORGIA…

College Basketball Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Virginia 3 at LOUISVILLE Villanova 8½ at BUTLER at TENNESSEE 6 Arkansas at GEORGIA TECH 3 Boston College at LSU 4½ Alabama at DAYTON 3½ Davidson at TEXAS STATE 5 Louisiana at NIAGARA 2 Marist at AUBURN 14½ South Carolina at SAINT PETER’S 7 Fairfield at SYRACUSE 1½ Miami at IONA 13 Quinnipiac at HARVARD 5 Dartmouth at FLORIDA ATLANTIC 11½ Florida International at WEST VIRGINIA 2½ TCU at OLD DOMINION 2 Middle Tennessee at PURDUE 10 Indiana La Salle 1½ at DUQUESNE at FORDHAM 4½ George Washington at FLORIDA STATE 7½ NC State Virginia Tech 2½ at CLEMSON Kentucky 5 at FLORIDA at NOTRE DAME 12½ Pittsburgh at SAINT JOSEPH’S (PA) 1½ Rhode Island at WOFFORD 5½ VMI at CREIGHTON 1 Seton Hall Texas Tech 2½ at OKLAHOMA STATE at ARIZONA STATE 6 Stanford at WICHITA STATE 10 East Carolina Rice 2½ at UTSA Charlotte 9 at SOUTHERN MISS at UAB 7 Louisiana Tech North Texas 5 at UTEP at WESTERN KENTUCKY 10 Marshall at TROY 8 Little Rock at MISSOURI 7 Georgia Cornell 10½ at COLUMBIA SE Louisiana 2½ at NORTHWESTERN STATE at WASHINGTON STATE 2 Oregon at GEORGE MASON 8 UMass at WYOMING 3 Fresno State at KANSAS 6½ Texas at KANSAS STATE 2 Oklahoma at SAINT LOUIS 2 VCU at SEATTLE U 16½ Chicago State Cal Baptist 8½ at LAMAR at ALCORN STATE 11½ UAPB at FLORIDA A&M 5½ Bethune-Cookman UC Irvine 6 at CSU BAKERSFIELD at CANISIUS 2½ Siena at NICHOLLS STATE 8½ New Orleans at EASTERN WASHINGTON 5 Portland State Northeastern 5½ at WILLIAM & MARY Southern 4½ at ALABAMA A&M at IDAHO 2 Northern Arizona at ARIZONA 22 Cal at UCONN 10 DePaul Texas A&M-CC 6½ at INCARNATE WORD at ALABAMA STATE 2½ Grambling at LIBERTY 7½ Bellarmine at BRYANT 7 Mount St. Mary’s at DUKE 12 North Carolina at MONTANA STATE 6 Northern Colorado at BAYLOR 12 Iowa State at OLE MISS 1 Vanderbilt at GEORGIA STATE 3½ Arkansas State at JACKSON STATE 12½ Mississippi Valley State at SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 22½ Omaha at ABILENE CHRISTIAN 9½ Tarleton State at XAVIER 12 Georgetown at JACKSONVILLE STATE 6½ Jacksonville at LONG BEACH STATE 3½ UC Riverside at WASHINGTON 9½ Oregon State at HOUSTON BAPTIST 2½ McNeese at WAGNER 7 LIU SFA 9½ at UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY at WEBER STATE 4½ Southern Utah at GRAND CANYON 13½ Dixie State at APPALACHIAN STATE 5½ Georgia Southern at TEXAS A&M 2 Mississippi State at TEXAS SOUTHERN 6½ Prairie View A&M UNC Greensboro 1½ at SAMFORD at COLORADO STATE 3 Boise State at MARQUETTE 4 Saint John’s (NY) at MONTANA 9½ Sacramento State at CSU FULLERTON 4½ UC Davis at NEW MEXICO STATE 8½ Utah Valley at UTAH 1½ Colorado at NORTH DAKOTA STATE 8½ Denver Hawaii 6½ at CSU NORTHRIDGE at UCLA 8 USC UCSD 1½ at CAL POLY San Diego State 4 at NEVADA UNLV 4 at NEW MEXICO NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DALLAS OFF (OFF) Sacramento at CHARLOTTE 3½ (241½) San Antonio at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Orlando at MIAMI OFF (OFF) Philadelphia at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Portland Golden State 5½ (OFF) at LA LAKERS NHL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line St. Louis -132 at N.Y ISLANDERS+110 at PHILADELPHIA -114 Chicago -105 Ottawa -111 at ARIZONA -108 at FLORIDA -285 Detroit +230 at TORONTO -255 Vancouver +205 at EDMONTON -280 Montreal +225 at WASHINGTON -245 Seattle +198 Boston -166 at COLUMBUS +138 Nashville -130 at SAN JOSE +108 at COLORADO -142 Calgary +116

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

