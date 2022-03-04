|College Basketball
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Virginia
|3
|at
|LOUISVILLE
|at LSU
|4½
|Alabama
|at TENNESSEE
|6
|Arkansas
|at GEORGIA TECH
|3½
|Boston
|College
|Villanova
|8½
|at
|BUTLER
|at DAYTON
|4
|Davidson
|at SYRACUSE
|1
|Miami
|at AUBURN
|14½
|South
|Carolina
|at SAINT PETER’S
|7
|Fairfield
|at FLORIDA STATE
|7½
|NC
|State
|Virginia Tech
|2½
|at
|CLEMSON
|at PURDUE
|10
|Indiana
|Kentucky
|5
|at
|FLORIDA
|at WEST VIRGINIA
|2
|TCU
|at NOTRE DAME
|12½
|Pittsburgh
|at WOFFORD
|5½
|VMI
|at CREIGHTON
|1
|Seton
|Hall
|Texas Tech
|2½
|at
|OKLAHOMA
|STATE
|at ARIZONA STATE
|6
|Stanford
|at DUKE
|12½
|North
|Carolina
|NBA
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DALLAS
|10
|(229.5)
|Sacramento
|at CHARLOTTE
|3½
|(242)
|San
|Antonio
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Portland
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Philadelphia
|at MEMPHIS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Orlando
|Golden State
|5½
|(224.5)
|at
|LA
|LAKERS
|NHL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|St. Louis
|-132
|at
|N.Y
|ISLANDERS+110
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-114
|Chicago
|-105
|Ottawa
|-111
|at
|ARIZONA
|-108
|at FLORIDA
|-285
|Detroit
|+230
|at WASHINGTON
|-245
|Seattle
|+198
|at EDMONTON
|-280
|Montreal
|+225
|at TORONTO
|-255
|Vancouver
|+205
|Boston
|-166
|at
|COLUMBUS
|+138
|Nashville
|-130
|at
|SAN
|JOSE
|+108
|at COLORADO
|-142
|Calgary
|+116
