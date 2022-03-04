CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID death toll approaches 6M | Is It Normal Yet? podcast | China new surge despite 'zero tolerance' | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
The Associated Press

March 4, 2022, 7:37 PM

College Basketball
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Virginia 3 at LOUISVILLE
at LSU Alabama
at TENNESSEE 6 Arkansas
at GEORGIA TECH Boston College
Villanova at BUTLER
at DAYTON 4 Davidson
at SYRACUSE 1 Miami
at AUBURN 14½ South Carolina
at SAINT PETER’S 7 Fairfield
at FLORIDA STATE NC State
Virginia Tech at CLEMSON
at PURDUE 10 Indiana
Kentucky 5 at FLORIDA
at WEST VIRGINIA 2 TCU
at NOTRE DAME 12½ Pittsburgh
at WOFFORD VMI
at CREIGHTON 1 Seton Hall
Texas Tech at OKLAHOMA STATE
at ARIZONA STATE 6 Stanford
at DUKE 12½ North Carolina
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DALLAS 10 (229.5) Sacramento
at CHARLOTTE (242) San Antonio
at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Portland
at MIAMI OFF (OFF) Philadelphia
at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Orlando
Golden State (224.5) at LA LAKERS
NHL
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
St. Louis -132 at N.Y ISLANDERS+110
at PHILADELPHIA -114 Chicago -105
Ottawa -111 at ARIZONA -108
at FLORIDA -285 Detroit +230
at WASHINGTON -245 Seattle +198
at EDMONTON -280 Montreal +225
at TORONTO -255 Vancouver +205
Boston -166 at COLUMBUS +138
Nashville -130 at SAN JOSE +108
at COLORADO -142 Calgary +116

