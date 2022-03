College Basketball Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at OHIO STATE 6 Michigan State Florida Atlantic 4½ at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL at ILLINOIS…

College Basketball Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at OHIO STATE 6 Michigan State Florida Atlantic 4½ at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL at ILLINOIS 12½ Penn State Marist 1 at CANISIUS at NIAGARA 3 Siena Iona 9½ at MANHATTAN at SMU 7½ Cincinnati at HOUSTON 16 Temple at SAM HOUSTON 6 Tarleton State North Texas 14 at UTSA NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Chicago 4½ (231½) at ATLANTA Memphis 3½ (224½) at BOSTON at TORONTO 8½ (215½) Detroit Miami 3½ (221½) at BROOKLYN Golden State 3 (219) at DALLAS at SAN ANTONIO 7 (238) Sacramento at LA CLIPPERS 2½ (218) LA Lakers FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NHL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Minnesota -188 at PHILADELPHIA +155 at TAMPA BAY -172 Pittsburgh +142 Carolina -142 at WASHINGTON +118 at FLORIDA -345 Ottawa +270 at N.Y ISLANDERS -130 Vancouver +108 Edmonton -160 at CHICAGO +132 at CALGARY -414 Montreal +318 Colorado -415 at ARIZONA +318 at LAS VEGAS -114 Boston -106

