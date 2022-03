College Basketball Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at SAINT JOHN’S (NY) 1 Xavier at LOUISIANA TECH 8½ Old Dominion at LA…

Listen now to WTOP News

College Basketball Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at SAINT JOHN’S (NY) 1 Xavier at LOUISIANA TECH 8½ Old Dominion at LA SALLE 1 Saint Joseph’s (PA) at GEORGE WASHINGTON 6 Duquesne at UMASS 3 Fordham Western Kentucky 2½ at MARSHALL at IOWA STATE 3 Oklahoma State Middle Tennessee 1½ at CHARLOTTE at CLEMSON 8½ Georgia Tech at DAVIDSON 7 George Mason Notre Dame 1½ at FLORIDA STATE at ALABAMA 9½ Texas A&M Saint Louis 3 at RHODE ISLAND at TENNESSEE STATE 3 SIU-Edwardsville UAB 18 at SOUTHERN MISS UConn 5 at CREIGHTON Wichita State 2 at TULSA Miami 5 at BOSTON COLLEGE at MARYLAND 6 Minnesota at NEW MEXICO STATE 6 SFA Auburn 3 at MISSISSIPPI STATE Marquette 1½ at DEPAUL at ARKANSAS 5½ LSU at WAKE FOREST 10½ NC State Tennessee Tech 2 at AUSTIN PEAY at CAL BAPTIST 13 Chicago State at UNLV 2 Wyoming NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) Charlotte at ORLANDO 2 (233) Indiana at PHILADELPHIA 10½ (224) New York at NEW ORLEANS 5 (236) Sacramento Utah 11½ (232½) at HOUSTON at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Miami at DENVER OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City at PHOENIX 12½ (228) Portland NHL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at TORONTO -425 Buffalo +325 at N.Y RANGERS -110 St. Louis -110 at DALLAS -145 Los Angeles +125 Nashville -175 at SEATTLE +145

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.