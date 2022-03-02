CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Sow lifts UC Santa…

Sow lifts UC Santa Barbara over CS Northridge 70-61

The Associated Press

March 2, 2022, 12:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Amadou Sow had a season-high 26 points as UC Santa Barbara defeated Cal State Northridge 70-61 on Tuesday night.

Sow made 12 of 15 shots. He added seven rebounds.

Ajay Mitchell had 17 points for UC Santa Barbara (15-10, 8-6 Big West Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Miles Norris added eight rebounds.

Elijah Hardy had 15 points for the Matadors (7-21, 3-14), whose losing streak reached five games. Onyi Eyisi added 12 points. Atin Wright had 11 points and five steals.

The Gauchos, who defeated CSUN 72-45 on Jan. 25, swept the season series against the Matadors.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden urges more federal employees to return to the office as pandemic conditions improve

February TSP performance sees improvement over January

DoD awards nearly $2B to build first satellite-based ‘backbone’ of JADC2

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up