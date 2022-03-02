CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Sow leads UCSB against Hawaii after 26-point showing

The Associated Press

March 2, 2022, 4:02 AM

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (15-9, 9-4 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (15-10, 7-5 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB takes on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors after Amadou Sow scored 26 points in UCSB’s 70-61 win over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Gauchos are 10-3 in home games. UCSB ranks sixth in the Big West with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Sow averaging 5.2.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 9-4 against Big West opponents. Hawaii averages 69.6 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big West play. Hawaii won the last meeting 65-62 on Jan. 30. Junior Madut scored 16 points to help lead the Rainbow Warriors to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ajay Mitchell is averaging 12.2 points and four assists for the Gauchos. Sow is averaging 15.9 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for UCSB.

Noel Coleman is shooting 44.0% and averaging 14.8 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Kamaka Hepa is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 64.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

