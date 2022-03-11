Sow and UCSB host Long Beach State

UCSB Gauchos (17-10, 8-5 Big West) vs. Long Beach State Beach (19-11, 12-3 Big West) Henderson, Nevada; Friday, 9 p.m.…

UCSB Gauchos (17-10, 8-5 Big West) vs. Long Beach State Beach (19-11, 12-3 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Long Beach State -2; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB faces the Long Beach State Beach after Amadou Sow scored 21 points in UCSB’s 78-69 win over the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Beach are 11-3 on their home court. Long Beach State leads the Big West averaging 74.2 points and is shooting 43.8%.

The Gauchos have gone 8-5 against Big West opponents. UCSB is the top team in the Big West scoring 11.6 fast break points per game.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. UCSB won the last meeting 84-71 on Feb. 20. Ajay Mitchell scored 20 to help lead UCSB to the victory, and Colin Slater scored 28 points for Long Beach State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Murray is averaging 16.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Beach. Jadon Jones is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

Ajare Sanni is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, while averaging 10 points. Sow is averaging 15.5 points and 8.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for UCSB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 26.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Gauchos: 9-1, averaging 75.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

