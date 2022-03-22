RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb | New Russia sanction coming? | US hospital welcomes Ukraine child cancer patients | How to help
Southern Utah gets past UTEP 82-69 in The Basketball Classic

The Associated Press

March 22, 2022, 11:04 PM

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Nick Fleming had 18 points to lead five Southern Utah players in double figures as the Thunderbirds beat UTEP 82-69 in the second round of The Basketball Classic on Tuesday night.

Dre Marin added 17 points for the Thunderbirds (22-11). Jason Spurgin chipped in 13, John Knight III scored 12 and Harrison Butler had 11.

Souley Boum had 25 points for the Miners (20-14). Christian Agnew added 16 points and Keonte Kennedy had 12 points.

