RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
Home » College Basketball » Southern Utah beats Kent…

Southern Utah beats Kent State in The Basketball Classic

The Associated Press

March 16, 2022, 11:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Dre Marin had 27 points as Southern Utah narrowly defeated Kent State 83-79 in the first round of The Basketball Classic on Wednesday night.

Marin made 7 of 10 3-pointers.

John Knight III had 14 points for Southern Utah (21-11). Jason Spurgin added 13 points and Harrison Butler had 11 points.

Malique Jacobs scored a career-high 28 points for the Golden Flashes (23-11). Jalen Sullinger added 16 points and Andrew Garcia had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

State Dept streamlines HR processes after hiring pilot exceeds expectations

VA looks to do more with fewer facilities as it rethinks real estate needs

SSA hires retired staff to manage crowds at field offices as in-person service ramps up

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up