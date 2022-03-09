Southern takes on Grambling in SWAC Tournament

Grambling Tigers (11-19, 8-9 SWAC) vs. Southern Jaguars (17-14, 11-6 SWAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Grambling Tigers (11-19, 8-9 SWAC) vs. Southern Jaguars (17-14, 11-6 SWAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern -6.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Southern Jaguars and Grambling Tigers meet in the SWAC Tournament.

The Jaguars have gone 9-2 in home games. Southern has a 4-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Tigers are 8-9 in SWAC play. Grambling is 4-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Tigers won 61-57 in the last matchup on Feb. 19. Tra’Michael Moton led the Tigers with 14 points, and Tyrone Lyons led the Jaguars with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brion Whitley is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 11.6 points. Lyons is averaging 13.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Southern.

Cameron Christon is averaging 13.5 points for the Tigers. Shawndarius Cowart is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Grambling.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.