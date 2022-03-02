CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
South Alabama takes on Little Rock in Sun Belt Tournament

The Associated Press

March 2, 2022, 2:22 AM

Little Rock Trojans (8-18, 3-11 Sun Belt) vs. South Alabama Jaguars (19-10, 9-7 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Alabama Jaguars square off against the Little Rock Trojans in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Jaguars are 13-2 in home games. South Alabama is third in the Sun Belt scoring 71.4 points while shooting 45.7% from the field.

The Trojans are 3-11 in Sun Belt play. Little Rock ranks eighth in the Sun Belt shooting 32.4% from 3-point range.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. South Alabama won the last meeting 77-46 on Feb. 11. Jay Jay Chandler scored 14 to help lead South Alabama to the win, and Isaiah Palermo scored 16 points for Little Rock.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charles Manning Jr. is averaging 15.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Jaguars. Chandler is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

Jovan Stulic averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc. Myron Gardner is shooting 43.2% and averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games for Little Rock.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Trojans: 1-9, averaging 58.2 points, 25.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

