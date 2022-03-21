RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine rejects surrender demand | EU slams 'war crimes' | Photos | How to help
South Alabama beats USC Upstate in The Basketball Classic

The Associated Press

March 21, 2022, 10:46 PM

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Javon Franklin had a career-high 28 points as South Alabama edged past South Carolina Upstate 83-79 in the second round of The Basketball Classic on Monday night.

Franklin hit 10 of 12 shots and converted 8 of 10 free throws.

Tyrell Jones had 13 points for South Alabama (21-11). Kayo Goncalves and Marshall Kearing each had 10 points.

Bryson Mozone scored a career-high 29 points for the Spartans (15-17). Jordan Gainey added 16 points and Josh Aldrich had 15 points.

