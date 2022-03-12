SMU Mustangs play in AAC Tournament against the Memphis Tigers

Memphis Tigers (20-9, 13-5 AAC) vs. SMU Mustangs (23-7, 13-4 AAC) Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Memphis Tigers (20-9, 13-5 AAC) vs. SMU Mustangs (23-7, 13-4 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The SMU Mustangs face the Memphis Tigers in the AAC Tournament.

The Mustangs have gone 16-0 at home. SMU is third in the AAC with 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Marcus Weathers averaging 6.1.

The Tigers are 13-5 against AAC opponents. Memphis leads the AAC scoring 76.4 points per game while shooting 47.4%.

The teams meet for the third time this season. SMU won 73-57 in the last matchup on Feb. 20. Kendric Davis led SMU with 27 points, and Lester Quinones led Memphis with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Weathers is averaging 12.7 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Mustangs. Davis is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for SMU.

Alex Lomax is averaging 5.8 points, four assists and 1.8 steals for the Tigers. Jalen Duren is averaging 9.8 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 62.1% over the past 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 78.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

