SMU meets Washington State in NIT

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 2:22 AM

Washington State Cougars (20-14, 11-9 Pac-12) at SMU Mustangs (24-8, 13-4 AAC)

Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The SMU Mustangs and the Washington State Cougars play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Mustangs have gone 13-4 against AAC teams. SMU ranks third in the AAC with 30.1 points per game in the paint led by Marcus Weathers averaging 6.4.

The Cougars are 11-9 in Pac-12 play. Washington State is 0-6 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendric Davis is shooting 43.6% and averaging 19.1 points for the Mustangs. Emmanuel Bandoumel is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SMU.

Michael Flowers is averaging 13.8 points and 3.4 assists for the Cougars. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 8.4 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the past 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

