Smith scores 25 to lift Chattanooga into SoCon final

The Associated Press

March 6, 2022, 7:12 PM

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Malachi Smith had 25 points and 11 rebounds as Chattanooga rolled past Wofford 79-56 in the semifinals of the Southern Conference tournament on Sunday.

Darius Banks had 17 points for Chattanooga (26-7). David Jean-Baptiste added 14 points. Silvio De Sousa had 12 points.

B.J. Mack had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Terriers (19-13). Morgan Safford added 14 points. Max Klesmit had 11 points.

