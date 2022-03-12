Smith leads No. 4 Baylor to rout of No. 21 Oklahoma 91-76

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — NaLyssa Smith had a career-high 37 points as No. 4 Baylor routed No. 21 Oklahoma…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — NaLyssa Smith had a career-high 37 points as No. 4 Baylor routed No. 21 Oklahoma 91-76 in the first semifinal of the Big 12 women’s tournament Saturday.

Smith’s previous career high was 35 earlier this year vs. Texas Tech.

The Bears used a 28-16 advantage in the third quarter to blow open a close game. Smith accounted for 14 points in the quarter, giving her 33 for the game.

The Bears will face the winner of Saturday’s second game between No. 10 Iowa State and No. 7 Texas.

Baylor (27-5) also got a career-high 21 points from Caitlin Bickle. Smith pulled down 11 rebounds. Queen Egbo had 11 points.

Oklahoma (24-8) was led by Madi Williams with 28 points. Taylor Robertson added 17.

Baylor pulled away quickly in the second half, scoring the first seven points of the third quarter and led 61-42 after Sarah Andrews hit a 3-pointer and Smith converted an alley-oop layup.

The lead ballooned to 24 points before Oklahoma finished the quarter on a 9-6 run. But it was too big of a deficit to overcome.

Baylor’s first half was all about its bigs, as Smith led all scorers with 19 points and Bickle added 15. Williams had 15 points to lead Oklahoma, which also got 11 points from Robinson.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma: The Sooners have a star of their own in Madi Williams. The Sooners should have a good seed in the NCAA Tournament. Their bigger concern is the healthy of Skylar Vann, who was injured late in the game and walked off the court on crutches with an ice bag on her left knee.

Baylor: The Bears should continue to feed the post with Smith, who has been in double figures every game this season.

GOOD DAY FOR THE SMITHS

Smith’s father and brother, Rodney Sr. and Rodney Jr., combined to win the halftime shootout and the $6,600 prize. The elder Smith hit a halfcourt shot to win it.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma: waits for its next opponent and location when the NCAA Tournament selection is announced Sunday.

Baylor: will play the winner of No. 10 Iowa State and No. 7 Texas.

