Smith leads Chattanooga against Furman after 25-point game

Furman Paladins (22-11, 12-6 SoCon) vs. Chattanooga Mocs (26-7, 14-4 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga hosts the Furman Paladins after Malachi Smith scored 25 points in Chattanooga’s 79-56 win against the Wofford Terriers.

The Mocs have gone 12-3 in home games. Chattanooga is fifth in the SoCon with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Silvio De Sousa averaging 2.2.

The Paladins are 12-6 in SoCon play. Furman ranks seventh in the SoCon with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Slawson averaging 6.1.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Chattanooga won 64-58 in the last matchup on Feb. 12. Darius Banks led Chattanooga with 24 points, and Slawson led Furman with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 20.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mocs. David Jean-Baptiste is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

Slawson is averaging 14.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Paladins. Mike Bothwell is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Furman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Paladins: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 24.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

