Smith and NC State host Florida State

NC State Wolf Pack (11-19, 4-15 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (16-13, 9-10 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

NC State Wolf Pack (11-19, 4-15 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (16-13, 9-10 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State takes on the Florida State Seminoles after Terquavion Smith scored 22 points in NC State’s 101-76 loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Seminoles have gone 10-4 in home games. Florida State has a 5-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wolf Pack have gone 4-15 against ACC opponents. NC State leads the ACC with 10 offensive rebounds per game led by Dereon Seabron averaging 2.7.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Florida State won the last meeting 83-81 on Jan. 1. Malik Osborne scored 19 points points to help lead the Seminoles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Mills is averaging 12.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Seminoles. Matthew Cleveland is averaging nine points over the last 10 games for Florida State.

Smith is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with three made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, while averaging 16.1 points. Seabron is averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 1-9, averaging 70.9 points, 27.3 rebounds, nine assists, 6.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.