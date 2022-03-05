CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian to end mask mandate | How COVID impact's brain | Some parents worry as school mask mandates end | Latest COVID-19 cases
Slazinski scores 16 to lift Iona past Quinnipiac 79-61

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 6:03 PM

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Quinn Slazinski came off the bench to score 16 points to lift Iona to a 79-61 win over Quinnipiac on Saturday, the Gaels’ 13th straight home victory.

Nelly Junior Joseph had 13 points and seven rebounds for Iona (25-6, 17-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Tyson Jolly added 12 points and eight rebounds. Dylan van Eyck had 10 points, five assists and three blocks.

Matt Balanc had 13 points for the Bobcats (12-16, 7-13), whose losing streak reached six games. Dezi Jones also scored 13 points. Jacob Rigoni had 11 points.

The Gaels improve to 2-0 against the Bobcats on the season. Iona defeated Quinnipiac 76-61 on Jan. 23.

