RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Air alert declared in Kyiv | Ukraine war arrives at 2-week mark | US lawmakers reach Ukraine aid package deal | Key things to know
Home » College Basketball » Sims lifts UNC Wilmington…

Sims lifts UNC Wilmington past Charleston 60-57 in CAA semis

The Associated Press

March 7, 2022, 11:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jaylen Sims had 26 points and 11 rebounds, including a pair of free throws with two seconds left to seal UNC Wilmington’s 60-57 win over College of Charleston in the semifinals of the Colonial Conference tournament on Monday night.

Sims hit 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Mike Okauru had 11 points for UNC Wilmington (23-8).

Dimitrius Underwood had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars (17-15). Raekwon Horton added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Contractors need agencies to help them “whip inflation now!”

CISA updating cyber programs to align with White House zero trust strategy

Congress seeks updates on state of the federal workforce in $1.5T omnibus spending deal

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up