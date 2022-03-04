CORONAVIRUS NEWS: George Mason eases restrictions | Metro gets additional COVID relief funds | COVID's impact on economy | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Shumate scores 22 to…

Shumate scores 22 to lead Toledo over Bowling Green 96-56

The Associated Press

March 4, 2022, 10:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — JT Shumate had 22 points as Toledo romped past Bowling Green 96-56 on Friday night.

Setric Millner Jr. had 19 points for Toledo (25-6, 17-3 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fifth straight victory. Ryan Rollins added 18 points. Ra’Heim Moss had 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Toledo posted a season-high 25 assists.

Bowling Green totaled 28 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Daeqwon Plowden had 19 points for the Falcons (13-18, 6-14). Chandler Turner added 10 points.

The Rockets improve to 2-0 against the Falcons this season. Toledo defeated Bowling Green 91-78 on Jan. 15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon Reservation workers no longer need masks

GAO rejects legal challenges to multibillion dollar military moving contract

DoD starts interagency suicide prevention campaign aimed at firearms

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up