Shepherd leads Cal against Arizona State after 28-point showing

California Golden Bears (12-17, 5-13 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (12-16, 8-10 Pac-12)

Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal plays the Arizona State Sun Devils after Jordan Shepherd scored 28 points in Cal’s 53-39 victory against the Stanford Cardinal.

The Sun Devils have gone 7-6 in home games. Arizona State gives up 68.3 points and has been outscored by 3.3 points per game.

The Golden Bears have gone 5-13 against Pac-12 opponents. Cal has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the second time this season in Pac-12 play. Cal won the last meeting 74-50 on Jan. 3. Shepherd scored 16 points to help lead the Golden Bears to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Horne averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Jalen Graham is shooting 52.1% and averaging 8.4 points over the past 10 games for Arizona State.

Joel Brown is averaging five points and 3.3 assists for the Golden Bears. Shepherd is averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Golden Bears: 3-7, averaging 59.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

