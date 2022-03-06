CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Shabazz helps San Francisco boot BYU 75-63 in WCC tourney

The Associated Press

March 6, 2022, 1:34 AM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Khalil Shabazz had 22 points as San Francisco beat BYU 75-63 in the quarterfinals of the West Coast Conference tournament on Saturday night.

Jamaree Bouyea had 18 points and six rebounds for the Dons (24-8), who advance to play No. 1 Gonzaga in the semifinals on Monday night. Gabe Stefanini added 10 points. Yauhen Massalski had nine rebounds.

Alex Barcello had 18 points for the Cougars (22-10). Fousseyni Traore added 16 points and 12 rebounds. Spencer Johnson scored 11.

