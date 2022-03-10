SFA takes on Abilene Christian following Kensmil’s 33-point game

Abilene Christian Wildcats (20-9, 11-7 WAC) vs. Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (22-8, 14-4 WAC) Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 11:30 p.m. EST…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (20-9, 11-7 WAC) vs. Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (22-8, 14-4 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA faces the Abilene Christian Wildcats after Gavin Kensmil scored 33 points in SFA’s 93-63 win over the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The ‘Jacks are 13-3 in home games. SFA is the top team in the WAC with 40.3 points in the paint led by Kensmil averaging 1.2.

The Wildcats have gone 11-7 against WAC opponents. Abilene Christian is 20-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The ‘Jacks won 73-71 in the last matchup on Feb. 26. Kensmil led the ‘Jacks with 19 points, and Coryon Mason led the Wildcats with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kensmil is shooting 62.0% and averaging 16.7 points for the ‘Jacks. Latrell Jossell is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SFA.

Mason is averaging 12 points for the Wildcats. Airion Simmons is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 10-0, averaging 78.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 27.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 11.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.