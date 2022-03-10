RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Home » College Basketball » SFA takes on Abilene…

SFA takes on Abilene Christian following Kensmil’s 33-point game

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Abilene Christian Wildcats (20-9, 11-7 WAC) vs. Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (22-8, 14-4 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA faces the Abilene Christian Wildcats after Gavin Kensmil scored 33 points in SFA’s 93-63 win over the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The ‘Jacks are 13-3 in home games. SFA is the top team in the WAC with 40.3 points in the paint led by Kensmil averaging 1.2.

The Wildcats have gone 11-7 against WAC opponents. Abilene Christian is 20-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The ‘Jacks won 73-71 in the last matchup on Feb. 26. Kensmil led the ‘Jacks with 19 points, and Coryon Mason led the Wildcats with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kensmil is shooting 62.0% and averaging 16.7 points for the ‘Jacks. Latrell Jossell is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SFA.

Mason is averaging 12 points for the Wildcats. Airion Simmons is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 10-0, averaging 78.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 27.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 11.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

VA’s digital transformation is the new CIO’s ‘North Star’ goal

USPS, GSA expand PIV card services to post offices outside DC area this summer

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up