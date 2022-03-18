Seton Hall Pirates square off against TCU Horned Frogs in first round of NCAA Tournament

TCU Horned Frogs (20-12, 8-10 Big 12) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (22-11, 11-8 Big East) San Diego; Friday, 9:57 p.m.…

TCU Horned Frogs (20-12, 8-10 Big 12) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (22-11, 11-8 Big East)

San Diego; Friday, 9:57 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seton Hall -1.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Seton Hall Pirates and TCU Horned Frogs square off in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The Pirates have gone 11-8 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall has a 9-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Horned Frogs are 8-10 against Big 12 opponents. TCU averages 68.1 points while outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared Rhoden is scoring 15.9 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Pirates. Kadary Richmond is averaging 6.7 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 40.9% over the past 10 games for Seton Hall.

Mike Miles is shooting 38.2% and averaging 15.0 points for the Horned Frogs. Francisco Farabello is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, averaging 59.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

