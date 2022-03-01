CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Seattle U removes interim…

Seattle U removes interim tag, names Chris Victor head coach

The Associated Press

March 1, 2022, 4:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle University removed the interim tag and made Chris Victor its permanent head coach on Tuesday.

Victor took over the Redhawks program after Jim Hayford resigned in November. Hayford was placed on paid administrative leave just before the start of the regular season following a published report that he had used a racial slur during a scrimmage. He resigned just a few days after being placed on leave.

With Victor in charge, the Redhawks are 22-8 overall, 13-4 in conference play, and sitting in second place in the Western Athletic Conference entering the final week of the regular season. The 22 wins are the most for Seattle as a Division I program since the 1963-64 season.

“I am excited for what still lies ahead this season for this special group and look forward to building on the success we have achieved and the energy being generated around the program,” Victor said.

Victor is in his fifth season with the Redhawks program, the first four as associate head coach. Victor also worked two seasons as an assistant at Eastern Washington and was a head coach at the junior college level at Citrus College in Southern California.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

Biden urges more federal employees to return to the office as pandemic conditions improve

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up