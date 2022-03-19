RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians push deeper into besieged Mariupol | Police officer pleads for help | 1.5 million kids at risk of trafficking | Live updates | How to help
Sears lifts Ohio past Rice on late shot

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 10:44 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Mark Sears made a layup with four seconds remaining to lead Ohio to a 65-64 win over Rice in the College Basketball Invitational first round on Saturday night.

The Owls were unable to get off a shot on their next possession.

Jason Carter had 26 points to lead the Bobcats.

Ben Vander Plas had 13 points for Ohio (25-9).

Carl Pierre had 20 points for the Owls (16-17). Travis Evee added 12 points. Chris Mullins had 11 points.

