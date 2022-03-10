RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Sears leads Ohio over Ball State 77-67 in MAC tourney

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 9:21 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Mark Sears had 24 points and 10 rebounds, and Jason Carter added 20 points and 18 rebounds as Ohio got past Ball State 77-67 in the Mid-American Conference tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Ben Vander Plas had 14 points for Ohio (24-8). Miles Brown added 13 points.

Payton Sparks had 20 points and 14 rebounds for the Cardinals (14-17). Tyler Cochran added 16 points.

