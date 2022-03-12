RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian strikes near Kyiv | Tank, sniper fire in Mariupol | Russian tourists stuck abroad | How to help
SE Louisiana Lions and Texas A&M-CC Islanders meet in Southland Championship

The Associated Press

March 12, 2022, 2:22 AM

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (22-11, 7-7 Southland) vs. SE Louisiana Lions (19-13, 10-4 Southland)

Katy, Texas; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SE Louisiana -1.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: The SE Louisiana Lions and the Texas A&M-CC Islanders meet in the Southland Championship.

The Lions are 10-2 on their home court. SE Louisiana is the top team in the Southland shooting 35.6% from deep, led by Gage Larvadain shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Islanders are 7-7 in conference matchups. Texas A&M-CC has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Lions won 83-74 in the last matchup on Feb. 18. Gus Okafor led the Lions with 32 points, and Isaac Mushila led the Islanders with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Okafor is shooting 42.8% and averaging 14.9 points for the Lions. Ryan Burkhardt is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

Mushila is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Islanders. Simeon Fryer is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 8-2, averaging 82.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Islanders: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 37.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

