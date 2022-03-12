RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian strikes near Kyiv | Tank, sniper fire in Mariupol | Russian tourists stuck abroad | How to help
Home » College Basketball » SE Louisiana defeats New…

SE Louisiana defeats New Orleans in Southland semifinal

The Associated Press

March 12, 2022, 12:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KATY, Texas (AP) — Joe Kasperzyk had 19 points off the bench, Jalyn Hinton had 16 points and 13 rebounds and Southeastern Louisiana defeated New Orleans 74-65 in a semifinal of the Southland Conference tournament on Friday night.

Jalyn Hinton also had seven blocks and five assists for Southeastern Louisiana (19-13). Roger McFarlane added 13 points and nine rebounds. Ryan Burkhardt had 10 points.

Troy Green had 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Privateers (18-13). Derek St. Hilaire added 12 points. Tyson Jackson had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

A former spy chief thinks it's time to rethink privacy and security

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

VA’s digital transformation is the new CIO’s ‘North Star’ goal

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up