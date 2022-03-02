San Diego Toreros play in WCC Tournament against the Pepperdine Waves

Pepperdine Waves (7-24, 1-15 WCC) vs. San Diego Toreros (14-15, 7-9 WCC) Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pepperdine Waves (7-24, 1-15 WCC) vs. San Diego Toreros (14-15, 7-9 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Toreros play in the WCC Tournament against the Pepperdine Waves.

The Toreros are 8-6 on their home court. San Diego ranks fourth in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.1 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Waves have gone 1-15 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine ranks seventh in the WCC shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the third time this season. San Diego won 64-56 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. Terrell Brown led San Diego with 13 points, and Maxwell Lewis led Pepperdine with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 8.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Toreros. Marcellus Earlington is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Houston Mallette is scoring 13.7 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Waves. Jan Zidek is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 3-7, averaging 56.4 points, 25.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Waves: 1-9, averaging 68.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.