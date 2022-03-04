San Diego State visits Nevada following Bradley’s 26-point outing

San Diego State Aztecs (19-7, 12-4 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (12-16, 6-11 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST…

San Diego State Aztecs (19-7, 12-4 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (12-16, 6-11 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State plays the Nevada Wolf Pack after Matt Bradley scored 26 points in San Diego State’s 65-64 overtime victory against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Wolf Pack have gone 7-6 at home. Nevada has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Aztecs are 12-4 in MWC play. San Diego State ranks eighth in the MWC scoring 28.1 points per game in the paint led by Bradley averaging 5.3.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. San Diego State won the last meeting 65-63 on Feb. 6. Bradley scored 26 points to help lead the Aztecs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Sherfield is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Desmond Cambridge is averaging 12.1 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Nevada.

Bradley is shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, while averaging 17.2 points. Keshad Johnson is averaging 5.9 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 63.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 69.8 points, 37.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.