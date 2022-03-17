San Diego State Aztecs play Creighton Bluejays in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Creighton Bluejays (23-11, 12-7 Big East) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (23-8, 13-4 MWC) Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 7:27 p.m.…

Creighton Bluejays (23-11, 12-7 Big East) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (23-8, 13-4 MWC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 7:27 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego State -2; over/under is 120.5

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego State Aztecs play in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against the Creighton Bluejays.

The Aztecs have gone 13-4 against MWC teams. San Diego State is seventh in the MWC with 11.8 assists per game led by Trey Pulliam averaging 3.4.

The Bluejays are 12-7 in Big East play. Creighton is second in the Big East with 34.6 rebounds per game led by Ryan Hawkins averaging 7.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Bradley is shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, while averaging 17 points and 5.4 rebounds. Pulliam is averaging 5.6 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Hawkins is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Bluejays. Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 11.0 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 58.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points per game.

Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 68.1 points, 37.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.