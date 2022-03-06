CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » San Diego fires Sam…

San Diego fires Sam Scholl after 4 seasons as hoops coach

The Associated Press

March 6, 2022, 10:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — University of San Diego basketball coach Sam Scholl was fired Sunday after the Toreros went 15-16 in his fourth season.

Scholl, a former walk-on guard at USD, was 50-67 overall. Scholl was elevated to interim coach late in the 2017-18 season after Lamont Smith was placed on administrative leave following an arrest on suspicion of domestic violence. No charges were brought against Smith, who resigned.

Scholl was hired on a permanent basis and went 21-15 in his first full season, including a berth in the NIT. USD dropped off to 9-23 and 3-13 the next two seasons.

After his playing career, Scholl spent six seasons as an assistant coach at USD before spending eight seasons on Santa Clara’s staff. He returned to the USD staff starting with the 2015-16 season.

“Although we have not achieved the competitive progress we expected, Sam has poured his heart and soul into USD basketball, and he has led our program with great integrity from day one,” athletic director Bill McGillis said.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

Pentagon Reservation workers no longer need masks

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

GAO rejects legal challenges to multibillion dollar military moving contract

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up