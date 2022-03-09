Saint Peter’s Peacocks play the Fairfield Stags on 4-game win streak

Fairfield Stags (15-17, 8-12 MAAC) vs. Saint Peter’s Peacocks (16-11, 14-6 MAAC) Atlantic City, New Jersey; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST…

Fairfield Stags (15-17, 8-12 MAAC) vs. Saint Peter’s Peacocks (16-11, 14-6 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s seeks to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Fairfield.

The Peacocks are 9-4 in home games. Saint Peter’s is 1-4 in one-possession games.

The Stags are 8-12 in conference games. Fairfield is seventh in the MAAC with 32.2 rebounds per game led by Supreme Cook averaging 8.3.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Saint Peter’s won the last meeting 57-41 on March 5. KC Ndefo scored 14 to help lead Saint Peter’s to the victory, and Jesus Cruz scored 11 points for Fairfield.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daryl Banks III is averaging 11.2 points for the Peacocks. Ndefo is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

Taj Benning is scoring 10.8 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Stags. TJ Long is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 7-3, averaging 66.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Stags: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.