Saint Peter’s hosts Long and Fairfield

Fairfield Stags (14-16, 8-11 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (15-11, 13-6 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield faces the Saint Peter’s Peacocks after TJ Long scored 23 points in Fairfield’s 65-59 win over the Rider Broncs.

The Peacocks are 8-4 in home games. Saint Peter’s is second in the MAAC shooting 34.9% from deep, led by Doug Edert shooting 41.2% from 3-point range.

The Stags are 8-11 in MAAC play. Fairfield is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Saint Peter’s won 70-59 in the last matchup on Feb. 19. KC Ndefo led Saint Peter’s with 16 points, and Supreme Cook led Fairfield with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daryl Banks III is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, while averaging 11.2 points. Ndefo is averaging 11.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.2 blocks over the past 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

Taj Benning is averaging 10.9 points for the Stags. Cook is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, six steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Stags: 4-6, averaging 64 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66 points.

