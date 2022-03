SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Saint Peter’s basketball coach Shaheen Holloway takes job at Seton Hall after historic NCAA Tournament…

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Saint Peter’s basketball coach Shaheen Holloway takes job at Seton Hall after historic NCAA Tournament run as 15 seed.

