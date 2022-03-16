Saint Mary’s Gaels play Indiana Hoosiers in first round of NCAA Tournament

Indiana Hoosiers (21-13, 9-11 Big Ten) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (25-7, 12-3 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 7:20 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Indiana Hoosiers (21-13, 9-11 Big Ten) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (25-7, 12-3 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) -2.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 18 Saint Mary’s Gaels and Indiana Hoosiers play in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Gaels have gone 12-3 against WCC teams. Saint Mary’s (CA) is seventh in the WCC with 7.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Matthias Tass averaging 2.0.

The Hoosiers’ record in Big Ten games is 9-11. Indiana scores 71.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tass is scoring 12.6 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Gaels. Tommy Kuhse is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Trayce Jackson-Davis is averaging 18.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Hoosiers. Xavier Johnson is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 7-3, averaging 69.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

