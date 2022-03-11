Saint Louis visits Saint Bonaventure after Adaway’s 21-point game

Saint Louis Billikens (22-10, 12-6 A-10) vs. Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (20-8, 12-5 A-10) Washington; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Saint Louis Billikens (22-10, 12-6 A-10) vs. Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (20-8, 12-5 A-10)

Washington; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Bonaventure -1.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure hosts the Saint Louis Billikens after Jalen Adaway scored 21 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 72-65 victory against the Richmond Spiders.

The Bonnies are 13-2 in home games. Saint Bonaventure ranks third in the A-10 with 33.8 points per game in the paint led by Osun Osunniyi averaging 9.5.

The Billikens are 12-6 against conference opponents. Saint Louis is the A-10 leader with 35.6 rebounds per game led by Francis Okoro averaging 8.0.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Saint Bonaventure won the last meeting 83-79 on Feb. 14. Osunniyi scored 21 to help lead Saint Bonaventure to the victory, and Jordan Nesbitt scored 18 points for Saint Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adaway is scoring 16.0 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Bonnies. Dominick Welch is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

Gibson Jimerson is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Billikens. Fred Thatch Jr. is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 8-2, averaging 60.4 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Billikens: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.