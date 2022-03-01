CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Saint Joseph’s (PA) faces La Salle on 6-game slide

The Associated Press

March 1, 2022, 5:02 PM

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-17, 4-12 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (8-18, 3-13 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) is looking to break its six-game losing streak with a victory over La Salle.

The Explorers have gone 7-8 in home games. La Salle is third in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 33.2 rebounds. Christian Ray leads the Explorers with 6.8 boards.

The Hawks are 4-12 in conference matchups. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has a 6-14 record against teams over .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season in A-10 play. La Salle won the last meeting 75-64 on Jan. 17. Jack Clark scored 21 points points to help lead the Explorers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clifton Moore is averaging 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Explorers. Clark is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for La Salle.

Taylor Funk averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Erik Reynolds II is shooting 46.0% and averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 2-8, averaging 63.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Hawks: 2-8, averaging 59.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

